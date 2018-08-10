BBC Sport - Football focus: Jordan Pickford credits mates and brother for goalkeeping career

Grassroots football made me who I am today - Pickford

England and Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford tells Football Focus how playing on the tarmac with his brother started his goalkeeping career.

Watch the full interview on Football Focus from 12:00 BST on Saturday, 11th August on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.

