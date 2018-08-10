Rangers: Steven Gerrard could have Ryan Jack back next week

Ryan Jack helped Rangers overcome Osijek in the Europa League but missed out against Maribor

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says Ryan Jack could return next week as his head injury keeps him out of Sunday's visit of St Mirren.

The midfielder was taken off last week against Aberdeen and missed Thursday's 3-1 Europa League win over Maribor.

Gerrard is unsure when Graham Dorrans will be available but says Jordan Rossiter is "a couple of weeks" away.

"We're looking forward to the game on Sunday," said Gerrard, who could give a debut to Borna Barisic.

"Borna is available so he will add to the squad which played last night, which is nice."

After Sunday's first home Premiership match of the season, Rangers travel to Slovenia for Thursday's Europa League third qualifying round second leg against Maribor.

Respective knee and ankle injuries have prevented Dorrans and Rossiter featuring so far this term while defender Barisic was ineligible against Maribor.

"[Ryan Jack is] improving," Gerrard explained. "He's obviously had a big bang there up at Aberdeen last week. But he's taken it well, he's a brave boy and he's recovering well. He's doing everything he can to get back out on the pitch.

"He was out with the physio today so he's back on his feet in amongst training and hopefully after the weekend he can be back in full training - but he won't be involved on Sunday.

"[Graham Dorrans is] off to see a specialist for an update, so we will wait for that in the coming days. But Jordan [Rossiter] is progressing well. He won't be too long but will still be a couple of weeks I would think."