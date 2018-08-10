St Mirren: Brock-Madsen targets reunion with Birmingham team-mate Stewart

Nicolai Brock-Madsen is in his third successive spell on loan from Birmingham

Nicolai Brock-Madsen hopes Greg Stewart will join him at St Mirren after his Birmingham City team-mate helped persuade him to make the move north.

The Danish striker, 25, has joined the Scottish Premiership club on a six-month loan.

"Greg was one of the first guys I talked with about coming here," he said. "I got really positive feedback.

"I don't know what Greg's plans are, but I told him I'd be really happy if he came here too."

It is Brock-Madsen's third consecutive season on loan, having spent time with Dutch side Zwolle and Cracovia in Poland.

Stewart was with Aberdeen last season and, like his fellow forward, has been told he does not feature in Blues manager Garry Monk's plans and is free to move on.

"He needs to do what's right for him, though, so we will see what happens," Brock-Madsen said before St Mirren's Sunday meeting with Rangers.

The Dane has made only eight appearances since Gary Rowett signed him for Birmingham from Randers in 2015.

Since then, Gianfranco Zola, Harry Redknapp, Lee Carsley, Steve Cotterill and now Monk have occupied the managerial chair at St Andrew's.

"You never want to hear that you're not wanted as a football player, but I've been in England for three years, so I know how things work, especially when you change manager," Brock-Madsen said.

"Every manager has a different plan and they want their own players."

Brock-Madsen scored 10 goals in 25 appearances while in the Eredivisie with Zwolle.

"When I went to Zwolle on loan, it was good for me," he said. "I did really well and hoped I'd come back and get a chance at Birmingham.

"But then Harry Redknapp came in. He was honest with me and said I wasn't in his plans.

"He brought in 12 new players and, when it's like that, you know it's going to be really difficult to get in. That's frustrating.

"I just want to get out playing football and show people the real me. Hopefully we will have success as a team then we can decide what happens next."