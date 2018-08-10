Danny Welbeck: Arsenal boss Unai Emery does not plan to sell forward this summer

Danny Welbeck scored five goals in 28 Premier League appearances for Arsenal in 2017-18

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery does not plan to sell England forward Danny Welbeck this summer.

Welbeck, 27, did not depart before the end of the Premier League's transfer window but he could still join a European club before the end of August.

However he is not a player earmarked to leave the Gunners this summer.

"We only have three players - Carl Jenkinson, David Ospina and Joel Campbell, with the possibility to leave," Emery said.

Jenkinson and Campbell have had extensive periods away from the club on loan while goalkeeper Ospina is back-up to new signing Bernd Leno and Petr Cech.

Welbeck had a late return to pre-season due to England's run to the World Cup semi-finals and will not be involved in Arsenal's season opener against champions Manchester City on Sunday.

Kroenke move a 'positive' step

Emery added that Stan Kroenke's bid to take sole ownership of the club could be positive for the club.

Kroenke's £550m offer to buy Alisher Usmanov's 30% stake has been accepted, meaning Kroenke will be able to make a compulsory purchase of the remaining shares.

The Arsenal Supporters' Trust described the move as a "dreadful day" for the club, but Emery is more optimistic.

"I met the Kroenke family in Atlanta and he gave us his commitment in this project with Arsenal," the Spaniard added.

"For me, it's positive and his commitment is for me, to Arsenal, the most important."