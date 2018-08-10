Shawn McCoulsky: Bristol City forward joins Southend United on loan

From the section

Shawn McCoulsky came through Bristol City's youth system

League One club Southend United have signed Bristol City forward Shawn McCoulsky on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Newport County, scoring 11 goals in 35 appearances in all competitions for the Welsh side.

McCoulsky has made one senior appearances for the Robins, and has also had loan spells at Weston-super-Mare, Torquay and Bath City.

He could make his debut for the Shrimpers against Plymouth on Saturday.

