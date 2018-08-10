Watch: Hughes spot on as Newry defeat Swifts

Two Stephen Hughes penalties help Newry City to a 2-1 victory over Dungannon Swifts as the Showgrounds hosts secure a first win on their top-flight return.

Hughes slotted home past Alex Moore on 68 minutes and he dispatched his second spot-kick four minutes later.

Daniel Hughes missed a first-half penalty for Dungannon, who pulled a goal back through Jarlath O'Rourke late in the game.