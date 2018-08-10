Jack Ross: I now know Sunderland switch from St Mirren was no-brainer

Jack Ross and coach John Potter during last weekend's win over Charlton Athletic

Jack Ross says he only realised leaving St Mirren for Sunderland was a "no-brainer" once he had arrived at the Stadium of Light.

Dundee, Barnsley and Ipswich Town had shown interest in Ross during his two seasons in Paisley but failed to tempt him away.

But, after giving up the chance of managing St Mirren in the Premiership, Jack is content with his decision.

"The job I had in Scotland I loved. I really enjoyed it," he told BBC Sport.

"I'd had potential opportunities that never felt completely right and, even when this one first came along, I had to think long and hard about it.

"One, because I was so happy in the job I was doing, and two I think everyone knew about the challenges that had been here.

"But the more I spoke to not only owners Stewart [Donald] and Charlie [Methven] but other people in English football, it was described to me as a no-brainer.

"Once I took the job and was inside the club, I knew what they meant by that. It's a huge club."

Ross spent just two seasons at St Mirren following a move from Alloa Athletic in October 2016.

After hauling them out of Championship relegation trouble in his first campaign, the former defender guided his old club to last season's title by 12 points.

"I was really comfortable at the club," Jack told Football Focus.

"We had come a long way in a short period of time and I was really excited about manager St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership and testing myself against some of the managers that are in that league now."

Promotion push

Ross, who signed a two-year contract with Sunderland in May, got his tenure at the Stadium of Light off to a winning start last week with a 2-1 win over Charlton Athletic.

"I only view myself as being successful here if we gain promotion," added the 42-year-old.

"I've never really shied away from setting my ambitions as a manager. I did it in Scotland.

"In Britain, I don't think we enjoy setting targets as people take great delight if we fail to reach them. But that's the worst thing that could happen."

Football Focus is back on BBC 1 on Saturday from 12:00-1300 BST.