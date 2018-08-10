Kenny Miller backs Livingston's new plastic pitch

The Tony Macaroni Arena before its grass pitch was removed

Kenny Miller has backed Livingston's new artificial surface ahead of their Premiership home bow on Saturday.

The West Lothian club ripped up the grass pitch at the Tony Macaroni Arena after winning the Premiership play-off.

Two Scottish League Cup ties were moved away from home due to a delay in its installation, but Miller says the park is worth the wait.

"The lads have been delighted to get on it," said the Livingston boss ahead of today's game against Kilmarnock.

"We have been on it this week and again it's an upgrade in what we have been on for the last month or two.

"Even when it gets a little bit dry you should still be aware of how the ball will react so it's been great to get on it."

Livingston's switch away from grass sees them join Kilmarnock and Hamilton Academical with artificial surfaces.

It means a quarter of Premiership clubs now play on a synthetic pitch.

"When I was in Vancouver we were on an artificial pitch for two years. It's different to grass. There is no getting away from that," added Miller.

"I wouldn't say it gives us an advantage but at least we know that each and every week we play at home we know what to expect."

Meanwhile, Livingston have announced the signing of Greenock Morton midfielder Scott Tiffoney on a two-year contract for an undisclosed fee.