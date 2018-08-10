Irish Premiership: Linfield go top as Newry City take first win

Media playback is not supported on this device Linfield

Linfield beat Institute 3-0 to move to the top of the Irish Premiership table as promoted Newry City earned a first win by seeing off Dungannon Swifts 2-1.

Andrew Waterworth, Chris Casement and Joel Cooper netted for Linfield at Windsor Park as the Blues made it two wins out of two in the new campaign.

Daniel Hughes missed a first-half penalty for Swifts but Stephen Hughes scored two second-half spot-kicks.

Jarlath O'Rourke grabbed a late consolation goal for Dungannon.

Linfield went ahead when Waterworth took one touch and thumped the ball into the net from 12 yards out in the 31st minute after Casement had cut the ball back across the face of goal.

Before half-time Jamie Dunne's speculative effort for Institute came off the bar and Casement's free-kick crashed off a post.

Linfield added a second after 58 minutes when defender Casement met Cooper's low cross into the box and slid the ball past Martin Gallagher.

Cooper got his name on the scoresheet eight minutes later with a glancing header from Niall Quinn's left-foot free-kick from the right for his first goal for his new club.

Stephen Hughes scored twice for Newry City in the second half

Swifts were handed a glorious opportunity to go ahead at the Newry Showgrounds but Daniel Hughes saw his penalty well saved low to his right by former Dungannon goalkeeper Andy Coleman in the 20th minute.

The penalty was awarded by referee Shane Andrews after Hughes had been fouled in the area by Darren King.

Stephen Teggart fired over for Newry in the opening period and the home side twice went close in quick succession in the second half, Declan Carville's header hitting the post and Stephen Hughes forcing Alex Moore into a brilliant save from the follow-up.

Hughes converted from the spot on 68 minutes following a push by O'Rourke on Carville and four minutes later Hughes blasted home again after Carville had been brought down by Jake Dykes.

Visiting substitute Rhyss Campbell saw a header saved by Coleman, before O'Rourke fired into the net from the edge of the area with a minute remaining.

Top-flight new boys Newry and Institute both have three points from their opening two fixtures while Dungannon have suffered two defeats in a disappointing start to the season.

The remaining four games of the weekend will be played on Saturday afternoon.