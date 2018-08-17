West Bromwich Albion v Queens Park Rangers
Oliver Burke is pushing to start for West Bromwich Albion after scoring his first goal for the Baggies in Tuesday's Carabao Cup win over Luton Town.
Allan Nyom's loan exit to Leganes may mean Craig Dawson returns in defence.
QPR have lost their first two league games and are one of two Championship teams still without any points.
Conor Washington and Pawel Wszolek could keep their spots after Rangers' cup win over Peterborough, but new signing Angel Rangel will not play.
Match facts
- These sides have not met since April 2015, when QPR won 4-1 in a Premier League match at The Hawthorns.
- QPR have won their last two visits to the Hawthorns against West Brom, winning once in the league in April 2015 and an FA Cup match in January 2013.
- West Bromwich Albion have won four of their last eight league games (D2 L2) - their previous four league wins came across a period of 45 matches.
- Steve McClaren won his last visit to The Hawthorns in January 2017, winning 2-1 with Derby in the FA Cup.
- West Brom striker Jay Rodriguez scored a brace against Norwich in the Baggies' last Championship match - he has scored nine goals in his last 13 Championship appearances, a run that includes seven goals in 10 games for Burnley in 2011-12.
- Eberechi Eze has had five of QPR's last six shots on target in the Championship, scoring with one of those shots.