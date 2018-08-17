Preston North End v Stoke City
Preston North End will be without defender Calum Woods for the visit of Stoke City after he picked up a hamstring injury.
Woods was injured in North End's 3-1 EFL Cup victory against Morecambe on Tuesday and could be out for two weeks.
Defender Ashley Williams could make his first start for Stoke since joining on loan from Everton earlier in August.
Williams came on as a substitute for Bruno Martins Indi in the Potters' 1-1 draw with Brentford last time around.
Match facts
- This is the first meeting between Preston and Stoke since February 2008 - Preston won 2-0 in a Championship fixture with two goals from Richard Chaplow.
- Stoke have lost six of their last seven league matches at Deepdale, winning the other in September 2005 - a 1-0 victory via a winner from Paul Gallagher, who now plays for Preston.
- Alex Neil has faced Gary Rowett four times previously, all in the Championship - he has never won (D1 L3) and none of his teams have scored a goal, despite attempting 55 shots, 16 on target, in those games.
- Stoke striker Benik Afobe has scored four goals in his last five league appearances, netting with seven of his last eight shots on target in the Championship.
- Preston have not won three consecutive home league matches since a run of four under Simon Grayson in March 2017.
- Outside the top flight, the last time Stoke failed to win any of their opening three league matches in a season came in 1991-92 in the third tier.