Preston North End v Stoke City

Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland was in England's World Cup squad but did not feature in Russia

Preston North End will be without defender Calum Woods for the visit of Stoke City after he picked up a hamstring injury.

Woods was injured in North End's 3-1 EFL Cup victory against Morecambe on Tuesday and could be out for two weeks.

Defender Ashley Williams could make his first start for Stoke since joining on loan from Everton earlier in August.

Williams came on as a substitute for Bruno Martins Indi in the Potters' 1-1 draw with Brentford last time around.

