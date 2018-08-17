Bristol City v Middlesbrough

Lee Johnson's Bristol City lost in the Carabao Cup first round to League One side Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday

Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson is dealing with a defensive injury crisis.

Nathan Baker, Bailey Wright, Taylor Moore and Jens Hegeler are all out, while keeper Frank Fielding and Hakeeb Adelakun remain long-term absentees.

Dael Fry was the only Boro player to retain his place for the Carabao Cup as boss Tony Pulis made 10 changes. Fry picked up an ankle knock but is fit.

Aden Flint is poised to face his former employers after joining Boro for a reported £7m in the summer.

Match facts