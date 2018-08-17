Championship
Leeds15:00Rotherham
Venue: Elland Road

Leeds United v Rotherham United

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford
Patrick Bamford scored his first Leeds goal in Tuesday's Carabao Cup win over Bolton
Leeds are likely to revert to the XI that started in their 4-1 win at Derby after making eight changes against Bolton in the Carabao Cup midweek.

Adam Forshaw (foot) and Stuart Dallas (thigh) are both still out.

Rotherham striker Jamie Proctor could return to league action after more than a year out with cruciate ligament damage, having scored twice in Tuesday's League Cup win over Wigan.

Michael Ihiekwe (illness) and Darren Potter (Achilles) continue to miss out.

Match facts

  • Leeds won both Championship matches against Rotherham in 2016-17, their first league double over the Millers since the 1960-61 season.
  • Rotherham have scored just one goal in their last five visits to Elland Road in all competitions (W1 D2 L2), a Joe Newell winner in a 1-0 victory in November 2015.
  • There have been five red cards shown in the last four Championship meetings between these sides (two for Leeds, three for Rotherham).
  • Rotherham - who won 1-0 against Ipswich last time out - have not won back-to-back Championship games since April 2016 under Neil Warnock, with the second win in that sequence coming against Leeds.
  • Leeds lost four of their six Championship matches in 2017-18 against the sides promoted from League One the previous season (W2 - both against Bolton).
  • In the Championship, Rotherham have lost their last nine Yorkshire derbies in a row.

Saturday 18th August 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Middlesbrough32106247
2Leeds22007256
3Aston Villa22006336
4Swansea22003126
5Nottm Forest31203215
6Brentford21106244
7Bolton21104314
8West Brom31116604
9Wigan21015503
10Preston21011103
11Derby210135-23
12Sheff Utd310236-33
13Rotherham210125-33
14Bristol City20203302
15Blackburn20202202
16Millwall20202202
17Norwich201156-11
18Sheff Wed201134-11
19Birmingham201123-11
20Ipswich201123-11
21Hull201124-21
22Stoke201124-21
23QPR200213-20
24Reading200213-20
