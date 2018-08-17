Ipswich Town v Aston Villa
Aston Villa will look to continue their 100% start to the season against an Ipswich side still waiting for their first competitive win under new boss Paul Hurst.
Ipswich winger Gwion Edwards is set to return after missing Tuesday's Carabao Cup defeat by League Two side Exeter.
Villa, who made nine changes for their cup win at Yeovil, have no new injury concerns for the trip to Portman Road.
Scott Hogan and Keinan Davis (both groin) are unlikely to be involved.
Match facts
- Ipswich are winless in their last nine home league games against Aston Villa (D4 L5) since a 3-0 win in the top-flight in September 1984.
- Aston Villa have won nine of their last 12 matches against Ipswich in all competitions (D2 L1), winning both matches last season in the Championship.
- Ipswich have scored just nine goals in their last 19 league matches against Aston Villa, failing to score in any of their last three league games against them at Portman Road.
- Steve Bruce has won his last four visits to Portman Road in all competitions, with those victories coming with three different clubs (Wigan, Hull and Aston Villa).
- Ipswich have lost 19 of their last 22 league matches when they have conceded first (W1 D2).
- Aston Villa have not won their opening three league matches of a season since the 1962-63 campaign, when they were in the top flight.