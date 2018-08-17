Ipswich Town v Aston Villa

Jack Grealish, who is in talks over a new contract, has helped Aston Villa make a 100% start to the Championship season

Aston Villa will look to continue their 100% start to the season against an Ipswich side still waiting for their first competitive win under new boss Paul Hurst.

Ipswich winger Gwion Edwards is set to return after missing Tuesday's Carabao Cup defeat by League Two side Exeter.

Villa, who made nine changes for their cup win at Yeovil, have no new injury concerns for the trip to Portman Road.

Scott Hogan and Keinan Davis (both groin) are unlikely to be involved.

Match facts