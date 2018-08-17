Reading v Bolton Wanderers
Reading got their first win of the campaign as they beat Birmingham in the Carabao Cup first round on Tuesday.
Yakou Meite, Modou Barrow and Leandro Bacuna all left the game injured but should be fit to face Bolton.
Bolton will be hoping to recover from their cup exit following a 2-1 defeat against Leeds.
Phil Parkinson made 10 changes for that game, including Erhun Oztumer who made a goalscoring debut, and he could make his league bow against the Royals.
Match facts
- Reading are unbeaten in their last eight league matches against Bolton (W3 D5), last losing in February 2008 in the Premier League.
- Outside the top flight, the Trotters have not beaten Reading since October 1996 - current Bolton manager Phil Parkinson featured for the Royals that day.
- Phil Parkinson has never beaten Reading as a manager, facing them five times in all competitions, drawing four matches and losing once.
- Reading have lost their opening two league matches of a season for the first time since 1998-99 - they have not lost their first three games since 1959-60.
- Bolton defender David Wheater has assisted two league goals this season - his previous two assists came across a combined total of 167 league matches.
- In the Championship this season, the most chances created from one player to another is four - Bolton's Josh Vela to defender David Wheater.