Reading v Bolton Wanderers

Yanic Wildschut scored Bolton's winner at West Brom on the opening day of the season

Reading got their first win of the campaign as they beat Birmingham in the Carabao Cup first round on Tuesday.

Yakou Meite, Modou Barrow and Leandro Bacuna all left the game injured but should be fit to face Bolton.

Bolton will be hoping to recover from their cup exit following a 2-1 defeat against Leeds.

Phil Parkinson made 10 changes for that game, including Erhun Oztumer who made a goalscoring debut, and he could make his league bow against the Royals.

Match facts