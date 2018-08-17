Sheffield United v Norwich City
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is monitoring several players, including midfielder Mark Duffy, after an illness bug hit the squad.
Forward David McGoldrick continues to be assessed following a dead leg.
Having made changes for Tuesday's League Cup win over Stevenage, Norwich boss Daniel Farke is expected to recall Tim Krul and Jordan Rhodes.
Defender Jamal Lewis has recovered from a dead leg, while midfielder Ben Godfrey hopes to retain his place.
Match facts
- None of the last 16 league meetings between Sheffield United and Norwich have ended as a draw (six wins for Sheffield United, 10 wins for Norwich).
- Norwich have won their last two Championship visits to Bramall Lane, with their 1-0 win last season ending Sheffield United's run of nine consecutive home league wins.
- Sheffield United have not lost three consecutive home league matches since February 2013, when they lost to Hartlepool United, Yeovil Town and Coventry City in League One.
- Norwich striker Jordan Rhodes has had more shots on target than any other Championship player this season (7), though he has only scored once.
- David McGoldrick scored his first league goal for Sheffield United against QPR in their last Championship match, netting from the penalty spot - 18 of his last 19 league goals have been scored from inside the box.
- Norwich have lost two of their last three league matches when scoring first (W1) - they had only lost two of their previous 68 league games when they had scored first.