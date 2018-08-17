Championship
Sheff Utd15:00Norwich
Venue: Bramall Lane

Sheffield United v Norwich City

Norwich City fans
Norwich City are in their third consecutive season in the Championship
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 BST on Saturday

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is monitoring several players, including midfielder Mark Duffy, after an illness bug hit the squad.

Forward David McGoldrick continues to be assessed following a dead leg.

Having made changes for Tuesday's League Cup win over Stevenage, Norwich boss Daniel Farke is expected to recall Tim Krul and Jordan Rhodes.

Defender Jamal Lewis has recovered from a dead leg, while midfielder Ben Godfrey hopes to retain his place.

Match facts

  • None of the last 16 league meetings between Sheffield United and Norwich have ended as a draw (six wins for Sheffield United, 10 wins for Norwich).
  • Norwich have won their last two Championship visits to Bramall Lane, with their 1-0 win last season ending Sheffield United's run of nine consecutive home league wins.
  • Sheffield United have not lost three consecutive home league matches since February 2013, when they lost to Hartlepool United, Yeovil Town and Coventry City in League One.
  • Norwich striker Jordan Rhodes has had more shots on target than any other Championship player this season (7), though he has only scored once.
  • David McGoldrick scored his first league goal for Sheffield United against QPR in their last Championship match, netting from the penalty spot - 18 of his last 19 league goals have been scored from inside the box.
  • Norwich have lost two of their last three league matches when scoring first (W1) - they had only lost two of their previous 68 league games when they had scored first.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 18th August 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Middlesbrough32106247
2Leeds22007256
3Aston Villa22006336
4Swansea22003126
5Nottm Forest31203215
6Brentford21106244
7Bolton21104314
8West Brom31116604
9Wigan21015503
10Preston21011103
11Derby210135-23
12Sheff Utd310236-33
13Rotherham210125-33
14Bristol City20203302
15Blackburn20202202
16Millwall20202202
17Norwich201156-11
18Sheff Wed201134-11
19Birmingham201123-11
20Ipswich201123-11
21Hull201124-21
22Stoke201124-21
23QPR200213-20
24Reading200213-20
View full Championship table

Top Stories