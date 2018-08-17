Hull City v Blackburn Rovers

Nigel Adkins' Hull were beaten by Aston Villa in their first home match of the season

Hull are aiming for their first league win of the season against Blackburn, following their victory over Sheffield United in the Carabao Cup.

Nigel Adkins' squad will be boosted by the return of defenders Angus Macdonald and Reece Burke.

Blackburn's Elliott Bennett and Derrick Williams will be pushing to return to Tony Mowbray's side following injury.

Striker Danny Graham should be fit for the game after being rested for the Rovers' 5-1 midweek win at Carlisle.

Match facts