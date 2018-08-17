Millwall v Derby County

Frank Lampard's Derby County suffered a 4-1 reverse at home to Leeds United last weekend

Millwall manager Neil Harris is set to recall his regulars after making 10 changes for the Carabao Cup in midweek.

The Lions have no fresh injury concerns as they seek a first win of the season, having started with two league draws and an EFL Cup victory via penalties.

Derby hope to bounce back from their 4-1 drubbing by Leeds, but skipper Curtis Davies (hamstring) remains absent.

Rams boss Frank Lampard should have Tom Huddlestone (groin) and David Nugent (foot) available after recent injuries.

Match facts