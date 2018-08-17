Millwall v Derby County
Millwall manager Neil Harris is set to recall his regulars after making 10 changes for the Carabao Cup in midweek.
The Lions have no fresh injury concerns as they seek a first win of the season, having started with two league draws and an EFL Cup victory via penalties.
Derby hope to bounce back from their 4-1 drubbing by Leeds, but skipper Curtis Davies (hamstring) remains absent.
Rams boss Frank Lampard should have Tom Huddlestone (groin) and David Nugent (foot) available after recent injuries.
Match facts
- Millwall have won just two of their last 11 Championship meetings with Derby (D5 L4), failing to win either of their two matches last season (D1 L1) without scoring a single goal.
- Derby have won just one of their last 11 trips to The Den in all competitions (D5 L5), a 5-1 hammering of the Lions in September 2013.
- Derby were one of two teams the Lions failed to score against in the Championship last season, along with Fulham - Millwall attempted 26 shots without success against the Rams.
- Since Lee Gregory put Millwall 2-0 up in the 37th minute against Middlesbrough on the opening day, the Lions have not mustered a single shot on target in the Championship.
- Excluding play-offs, Derby's Tom Lawrence has found the net in three consecutive league matches (three goals scored), the best run of his career.
- In only one previous season in their history have Millwall drawn their opening three league matches of a campaign - 1948-49 in the Third Division South.