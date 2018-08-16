Cardiff City v Newcastle United

Kenneth Zohore could return from a groin injury to bolster Cardiff's attacking options

TEAM NEWS

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock may rotate his forward options after his side failed to register a shot on target against Bournemouth last weekend.

Kenneth Zohore, who scored nine goals in the Championship last season, is nearing a return from a groin injury and could start.

DeAndre Yedlin is a doubt for Newcastle after the right-back sustained a knee injury in the home defeat by Tottenham.

Javier Manquillo may deputise for him.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SteveBowercomm: Whatever the outcome this season, Cardiff City are going to try to enjoy the Premier League ride. They will certainly savour their first home game back in the top flight, a prospect which looked fairly unlikely for most for most of the last four years.

They will be determined to win too. If they are to maintain last season's theme of defying the odds then they need results at home. Their last stay yielded only five victories at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Equally, Newcastle will see this as an opportunity to get off the mark as they look for an 11th consecutive league win over their opponents. Victory would inject some much-needed positivity into the Tyneside air.

Cardiff won just five home games during their only previous Premier League campaign in 2013-14 (D5, L9)

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Cardiff's run of 10 defeats against Newcastle is their worst ever league record against any team.

Newcastle's 10 consecutive league wins is their best such run against any opponent.

Cardiff's last league victory in this fixture came at home in the Second Division in 1981, while their last top-flight win against the Magpies was in 1961.

However, the Bluebirds did register an FA Cup victory at Newcastle in 2014.

Cardiff

Cardiff have won eight of their 10 home games (D1, L1) in 2018.

This is their first home fixture in the Premier League since losing 2-1 to Chelsea on the final day of the 2013-14 season.

Cardiff have opened both of their Premier League campaigns with 2-0 defeats. In 2013-14, they beat Manchester City at home in their second match.

The Bluebirds could lose their opening two league games for the first time since 1994-95, when they went on to be relegated to the fourth tier.

Neil Warnock is winless in nine matches against Newcastle, drawing two games and losing seven, since a 1-0 win as Sheffield United boss in November 2006.

Newcastle