West Ham United v Bournemouth

Bournemouth's Jefferson Lerma received an unrivalled 16 yellow cards in La Liga last season

TEAM NEWS

West Ham could give debuts to more of their summer signings with forward Lucas Perez and Colombian midfielder Carlos Sanchez in contention.

Long-term absentees Manuel Lanzini, Winston Reid and Andy Carroll remain out in an otherwise fully-fit squad.

Club-record signing Jefferson Lerma could make his bow for Bournemouth but fellow new arrival Diego Rico is suspended because of his final-day dismissal in La Liga last season.

Junior Stanislas is still sidelined.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@alistairmann01: Though naturally concerned by some aspects of their capitulation at Anfield, West Ham fans will more realistically reserve early judgement of the new Manuel Pellegrini era until they've witnessed this weekend's events.

As clashes with Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are on the agenda before the end of September, there's certainly a feeling that they could do with beating a team who have won just two of their last 15 away trips.

That said, Bournemouth's victory against Cardiff a week ago means they are now closing in on a club-record fourth straight top-flight success and having not lost to the Hammers in almost two years, their expectations will be high.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini: "We are trying to change our mentality. Last season we tried to play on the counter-attack and this year we want to have more minutes in the other team's half with the ball.

"Every week is important when you bring so many players in and make so many changes. You work on your team and every week it can be better.

"The West Ham fans always support us. Sometimes they have more patience than other times, but all fans demand good results."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Bournemouth are not a team I consider to be one of the strongest on the road, but they always pick up some decent away points and I quite fancy them to get something here.

Prediction: 1-1

West Ham have let in a league-high 72 goals since the start of last season

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham and Bournemouth have two wins each in six Premier League meetings. Both matches last season were drawn.

Bournemouth's first Premier League victory came at West Ham, a 4-3 triumph in August 2015 featuring a Callum Wilson hat-trick.

The Cherries' total of 12 goals against the Hammers is their best return against any Premier League opponent.

West Ham

West Ham could lose their opening two matches in consecutive top-flight campaigns for the first time.

They have suffered just one defeat in the last five home league games (W3, D1), a 4-1 loss against Manchester City in April.

However, those three home victories are West Ham's only wins in their last 12 Premier League fixtures, losing six and drawing three.

They have let in at least three goals in their last eight league defeats.

The last time the Hammers failed to score in their opening two Premier League matches was in 1994 (against Leeds and Manchester City).

Manuel Pellegrini's Manchester City beat Eddie Howe's Bournemouth 5-1 at home and 4-0 away in 2015-16.

Bournemouth