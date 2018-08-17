Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham

Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen scored his first goal in 161 Premier League games against Newcastle last weekend

Tottenham midfielders Erik Lamela, Harry Winks and Josh Onomah have returned to training but are unlikely to feature this weekend.

Forward Son Heung-min is away with South Korea at the Asian Games.

Fulham defenders Tim Ream and Alfie Mawson are out with respective thigh and knee injuries, while Denis Odoi is suspended.

Left-back Joe Bryan should be available despite being forced off with an ankle problem against Crystal Palace.

@SimonBrotherton: Fulham might be happier to play at Wembley than their hosts this weekend. May's play-off win over Aston Villa will be fresh in the memory for the newly-promoted side, while Spurs were hoping this would be the last match at their temporary home before the opening of their new stadium.

That's no longer the case and with the club apologising to fans, the whole situation is further complicated because an NFL game is booked at Wembley on the day they're supposed to host Manchester City in late October.

Amid the off-field turmoil, Tottenham at least made a winning start at Newcastle last week, while Fulham are still waiting to get off the mark after falling at home to Crystal Palace.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino on the stadium delay: "We have tried to build the new stadium to arrive on time. It was a massive effort which we feel every day, but to not deliver it for the Liverpool game is a disappointment.

"We need to be all together and our fans have to understand that this huge project will be for them and for the the club forever.

"For reasons that are not in our hands it hasn't happened, and I understand fans' issues with money and tickets but I want to say sorry and repay them by winning games."

Fulham head coach Slavisa Jokanovic: "This club has fought to be in the position to play against teams like Spurs. We are returning to Wembley as a Premier League team.

"An amazing and great challenge is ahead of us and we will do our best to fight for the points.

"I hope Harry Kane is not going to score [his first August goal] against us. He is without any doubt one of the best European strikers at the moment. We must be organised to stop him and the other quality players."

Tottenham have won eight of the last nine Premier League meetings between the sides, losing the other.

Fulham's last Premier League win over Spurs was at White Hart Lane, a 1-0 victory in March 2013 thanks to a goal from Dimitar Berbatov.

The Cottagers have won just two of their 24 top-flight away matches against Spurs (D6, L16).

Harry Kane scored a hat-trick in a 3-0 FA Cup win at Craven Cottage the last time the teams met in February 2017.

Tottenham have lost just two of their last 38 home league games (W30, D6) - last season's 2-1 defeat to Chelsea and 3-1 loss versus Manchester City.

Spurs haven't won their opening two league games since the 2014-15 season.

They are unbeaten in 36 Premier League fixtures against newly-promoted teams (W33, D3), since a 1-0 defeat at QPR in April 2012.

Harry Kane hasn't scored a Premier League goal in August despite playing 14 games and attempting 46 shots.

Kane has scored five goals in his last 13 Premier League London derbies, having previously netted 17 times in 16 derby fixtures.

Jan Vertonghen's goal against Newcastle last weekend was his first in 161 Premier League games.

