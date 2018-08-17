National League
Sam Ricketts
Sam Ricketts was appointed Wrexham manager in May
National League: Eastleigh v Wrexham
Venue: Ten Acres Date: Saturday, 18 August Kick-off: 15:00 BST
Coverage: Listen live on BBC Sport website

National League leaders Wrexham will be looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the season when they travel to Eastleigh on Saturday.

The Dragons have made their joint best-ever start to a National League season in what is their 11th season in the fifth tier.

Sam Ricketts' side are yet to concede a goal this season.

Eastleigh are 11th in the table, having won two and lost two of their opening four games of the season.

Saturday 18th August 2018

  • EastleighEastleigh15:00WrexhamWrexham
  • FyldeAFC Fylde15:00DoverDover Athletic
  • AldershotAldershot Town15:00HarrogateHarrogate Town
  • BarnetBarnet15:00EbbsfleetEbbsfleet United
  • BraintreeBraintree Town15:00Havant & WaterloovilleHavant & Waterlooville
  • BromleyBromley15:00GatesheadGateshead
  • HalifaxFC Halifax Town15:00Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
  • HartlepoolHartlepool United15:00Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United
  • Leyton OrientLeyton Orient15:00Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
  • Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United15:00BarrowBarrow
  • SalfordSalford City15:00ChesterfieldChesterfield
  • Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors15:00Sutton UnitedSutton United

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham431060610
2Gateshead431084410
3Sutton United431063310
4Halifax43018269
5Chesterfield43017349
6Solihull Moors43015419
7Fylde42206338
8Barrow42118627
9Harrogate41307526
10Leyton Orient41306516
11Eastleigh42024406
12Boreham Wood412124-25
13Dover411278-14
14Salford411256-14
15Ebbsfleet411223-14
16Maidstone United411247-34
17Aldershot411225-34
18Hartlepool403145-13
19Bromley402246-22
20Barnet402225-32
21Braintree402225-32
22Havant & Waterlooville402248-42
23Dag & Red401347-31
24Maidenhead United401338-51
