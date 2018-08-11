Daryl Horgan: Hibs sign Republic of Ireland winger on three-year deal

Daryl Horgan playing last year for Republic of Ireland against the United States

Hibernian have signed Republic of Ireland international Daryl Horgan on a three-year deal.

The winger, 26, joins from Preston North End for an undisclosed fee after being a long-term target of Hibs head coach Neil Lennon.

Subject to international clearance, Horgan will go straight into the squad to face St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park on Sunday.

"It's a real coup to get him over the line," Lennon told the Hibs website.

"Daryl will give us a real threat going forward and some strength out wide - we had been looking to add in that area and I'm delighted with the options we now have."

Horgan moved to Deepdale in January 2017 from Dundalk and went on to play 44 times for Preston, scoring four goals.

"I've spoken to the manager and am excited for his plans for the season ahead," said Horgan.

"Obviously the boys have started well in Europe and the league - they had a good season last year and the ambition is there to follow that up with another successful year."