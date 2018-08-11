Kenneth Zohore: Cardiff City striker could return against Newcastle

Kenneth Zohore initially joined Cardiff on loan from Belgian club KV Kortrijk in February, 2016

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock hopes Kenneth Zohore will be fit for next Saturday's match against Newcastle after the striker missed the Bluebirds' opening defeat at Bournemouth.

Zohore was absent as Cardiff lost 2-0 on their return to the Premier League.

Warnock was encouraged by his team's display but, after bemoaning their lack of a clinical edge, Zohore's return could be a timely one.

"I hope so, but I thought he'd be fit for today," said Warnock.

"But you don't know with injuries. Kenneth's got a bit of a groin niggle.

"I thought he was going to be fit on Friday, but he just felt it a little bit."

"I thought they [Bournemouth] were a little bit more clinical, but overall I've got to be pleased.

"We went right to the end and we're disappointed a few things didn't go for us."

Cardiff fell behind to a Ryan Fraser goal in the first half at the Vitality Stadium and, despite improving after the interval, their defeat was sealed by Callum Wilson's added-time strike.

"Obviously disappointing but, after that first 15 minutes when we were a bit nervous, I thought the lads acquitted themselves well really," Warnock added.

"I thought we grew into it in the second half and I think if [Sean] Morrison's a little bit more agile that would have been a good equaliser and then it would have been interesting for the rest of the game.

"We could have got a result out of the game, which we're going to have to do away from home, and we're going to pick up points at home."