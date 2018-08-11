'I love every day at Celtic' - Brendan Rodgers after losing to Hearts

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers after the defeat by Hearts

Brendan Rodgers insists he "loves life" at Celtic despite the lack of dealings in this summer's transfer market.

Celtic missed out on target John McGinn on Thursday as the Hibernian midfielder moved to Aston Villa.

After being held by 10-man AEK Athens on Wednesday, Rodgers' side lacked a cutting edge in Saturday's Scottish Premiership defeat by Hearts.

"Despite reports, there's talk of ultimatums with the board - I don't work that way," the Celtic boss said.

"My communication is very open, so that's certainly not the case."

So far this window Celtic have signed Odsonne Edouard on a permanent deal along with Scott Bain, while Emilio Izaguirre rejoined the club on Friday.

Manchester City midfielder Daniel Arzani is set to complete a loan move imminently.

"I'd read somewhere else about walking away - I've got three years left on my contract and I love every day of my life at Celtic. All I want is for us to improve every aspect of the club.

"It's a disappointing result for us. We'd a good performance in midweek and drew, but you move on in football very quickly. "

Rodgers told BBC Scotland Dedryck Boyata sat out the 1-0 Tynecastle loss due to illness, and is now a doubt for Celtic's decisive Champions League third qualifying round meeting with AEK in Greece on Tuesday.

Amid transfer interest from Fulham, the Celtic boss is eager to retain the Belgium defender, who is in the final year of his contract.

"The club have been trying to organise a deal for a period of time, but Dedryck's agent wasn't so keen for him to sign a deal before the World Cup, which you can understand," he said.

"They have been in discussions but nothing concrete as of yet. The plan is for him to stay here and I don't see that changing. We don't want to lose him. It's very difficult to get good centre-halves and he's really developed."