Guernsey FC start new season with 3-1 loss away at Whyteleafe

Will Fazackerley played one first class match for Leicestershire against Surrey in July 2017

Guernsey FC started the season with defeat after going down 3-1 at Whyteleafe in the newly-formed Isthmian League South East Division.

Debutant Will Fazackerley - who has returned to Guernsey after playing cricket for Leicestershire - gave the Green Lions a 19th-minute lead.

But Eddie Dsane proved to be the thorn in Guernsey's side with a hat-trick.

He levelled after 32 minutes and scored twice in the final 20 minutes - the third a penalty - to secure the win.

It could have been worse for Guernsey had Callum Stanton not produced a number of good saves before Whyteleafe were reduced to 10 men in the final minutes.