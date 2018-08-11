EFL: Tributes to Barry Chuckle among five things you may have missed

Lifelong Rotherham fan Barry Chuckle was often seen at the New York Stadium

A heartfelt goodbye to one of Britain's most well-known entertainers capped an action-packed afternoon in the English Football League.

Throw in a goose that stopped play and more penalties than you can shake a stick at, and it's a Saturday that is likely to live long in the memory.

BBC Sport takes a look at five things you may have missed in the EFL...

To me, Rotherham fans - to you, Tractor Boys

It was a jovial atmosphere at the New York Stadium, despite Rotherham losing one of its favourite sons last weekend.

Barry Chuckle - the children's TV star and lifelong Millers fan - passed away on Sunday at the age of 73.

Rotherham fans sang his name during the game against Ipswich, while the two sets of supporters swapped chants of "to me, to you" - the famous catchphrase of Barry and brother Paul in their BBC television show ChuckleVision.

Paul, who was in the crowd, thanked them for the gesture by blowing kisses to all corners of the ground.

The pair (whose actual surname is Elliott) were made honorary life presidents of their hometown club in 2007.

A minute's applause for Barry, and former Millers chairman Syd Wood who also passed away recently, was also observed before the Championship game.

Barry would have been delighted with the result - his side beat the Tractor Boys 1-0 thanks to Michael Smith's 90th-minute strike to get their first win of the season.

After the 5-1 hammering by Brentford in their first game, at least there was less comedy on the pitch this time around for Millers fans.

Goose stops play...

Ground staff were forced to chase the flying imposter at the Moss Rose

Heavy rain. Streaker. Floodlight failure. Goose. Yes, you read that right goose.

It's the latest reason for a game to be halted and it happened during Macclesfield's first home game in the EFL in six years against Grimsby.

Macc were trailing with just over 20 minutes to go in the League Two encounter when the feathered friend interrupted play.

Despite taking up a decent position at the back post, he was eventually removed from the pitch after being chased down by a groundsman who threw his coat over the offending avian intruder.

And it appears that geese are not lucky charms - the home side went on to concede a second against a Grimsby side who were reduced to 10 men with just under 30 minutes to go.

The attendance - 2,589 humans, 1 goose.

'Injustice' as McClaren searches for first win

Steve McClaren hasn't always had the best of press - he may never be able to shake off the 'Wally with the Brolly' moniker after his England side failed to qualify for Euro 2008.

Since then he's had great success overseas, but never really recaptured the glory days of his time in charge of Middlesbrough or when he was Sir Alex Ferguson's number two at Manchester United.

He took over at Queens Park Rangers this summer but his winless side are only off the bottom of the Championship by virtue of the alphabet (Reading have the same points and goal difference).

Steve McClaren is in charge of a club that faces a transfer embargo in January and agreed a settlement worth almost £42m with the EFL last month after breaking Financial Fair Play rules

After a poor opening day loss at Preston, McClaren was less than pleased with the way his side was treated by the referee in their 2-1 loss at home to Sheffield United.

The Blades levelled with a goal that he felt was offside before getting the winner from a controversial penalty.

McClaren has not won a fixture in the Championship since his Derby side beat Brentford 3-0 on 3 February - 12 games and 189 days ago.

"We feel a bit of injustice today to what was a much-improved performance from last week," the 57-year-old told BBC Radio London.

"Great attitude from the lads, great at times, good football which we're trying to introduce, and we kept fighting all the way and generally that gets you a result.

"But you can't do anything about the two decisions which has cost us the game."

Penalties everywhere

Ian Henderson's penalty for Rochdale was the 123rd goal in his 16-year career

If you like a spot kick then today was your lucky day.

There were 12 penalties converted in 34 games, while Jordan Rhodes had a spot kick saved for Norwich in their 4-3 loss at home to West Brom.

Jay Rodriguez netted from the spot in that match while Sheffield United's David McGoldrick and Sheffield Wednesday's Fernando Forestieri both scored from the spot in the Championship.

In League One Graham Carey's penalty was cancelled out by Jason Demetriou's spot kick as Plymouth Argyle drew 1-1 at home to Southend, while there were also third-tier goals from 12 yards for Paddy Madden at Fleetwood, Rochdale's veteran frontman Ian Henderson and Walsall's Zeli Ismail.

There were four spot kicks in League Two as well - Pierce Sweeney gave Exeter the lead in their 2-0 win at Morecambe from the spot, Dan Gardner recued a point for Oldham at Forest Green with a penalty while there was one apiece in Lincoln's 4-1 win over Swindon - John Akinde for the Imps and Michael Doughty's goal for the Robins.

Morecambe's 119-day goal drought

Jim Bentley's side avoided relegation from the EFL on the final day of last season

If you're a fan of League Two Morecambe it's fair to say your start to the season has been one to forget.

Played two, lost two, scored none, conceded eight.

Having been drubbed 6-0 at Crewe on the opening day, leading boss Jim Bentley to describe his side as though they looked like they 'had been on a stag do', there was at least some improvement this week as they only lost 2-0 at home to Exeter.

But the Shrimps have now failed to score in any of their last six matches - on-loan Wigan youngster Callum Lang's 29th-minute equaliser in a 1-1 draw at home to Carlisle on 14 April as their last goal.

Morecambe's next game is away at Championship side Preston on Tuesday night in the EFL Cup first round - if they score there it'll have been a 122-day wait between goals.