Scottish League Two: Clyde win to lead table with 100% record

David Goodwillie (left) scored as Clyde beat Stirling Albion 3-0

Clyde lead League Two with a 100% record after a 3-0 win away to Stirling Albion.

Peterhead were the day's big winners, thumping Albion Rovers 4-0.

Annan Athletic were 2-1 winners away to Cowdenbeath, while Queen's Park moved above Berwick Rangers after beating them 1-0 at Hampden.

Elgin City won their first game of the league season, beating Edinburgh City by a single goal.

Ally Love's double for Clyde, which came either side of a David Goodwillie, means they have now hit five goals without reply in their two league games this season.

Danny Lennon's side, who finished fifth last season and missed out on a place in the play-offs, hold a two-point lead at the top.

Peterhead got their first win of the season in emphatic style in Coatbridge.

Jamie Stevenson got them underway in 32 minutes, then set up Derek Lyle to head home the second just after the hour mark.

Rory McAllister made it two goals in two games from the penalty spot after Barry Eley's foul, and Scott Brown added a fourth in time added on.

Jordyn Sheerin gave Cowdenbeath the lead in 28 minutes at home to Annan Athletic, but it lasted just three minutes before Tommy Muir drew the visitors level.

Steven Swinglehurst's header five minutes into the second half gave Annan all three points.

Shane Sutherland's only goal of the game was enough for Elgin City at home to Edinburgh City, who were unable to build on their opening day win over Albion Rovers.

Queen's Park took the points against Berwick Rangers through Jamie McKernon's penalty in 16 minutes after William Mortimer was fouled in the box.

The Glasgow side, who were relegated from League One last season, are unbeaten in their two games so far.