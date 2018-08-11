Premier League 2018-19 opening weekend: How did the debutants look?

Brazil midfielder Fred made his Premier League bow on Friday after joining Manchester United from Shakhtar Donestsk in the summer

Premier League clubs were busy this summer, signing 110 players in total before Thursday's transfer deadline.

After the opening seven fixtures, BBC Sport looks at how some of the debutants fared.

Kepa Arrizabalaga - Chelsea (goalkeeper)

Joined from Athletic Bilbao for £71m

Rating: 6 out of 10

Kepa Arrizabalaga signed for Chelsea earlier this week in a world record transfer fee for a goalkeeper, costing £71m from Athletic Bilbao.

But it was a routine day for Kepa during the Blues' 3-0 win at Huddersfield as he only had one shot to save - a weak 25-yard effort from Alex Pritchard which was straight at him.

Quick stat: Kepa's passing accuracy was 65.8% against Huddersfield - the average for keepers in last season's Premier League was 54.1%.

Richarlison - Everton (forward)

Richarlison scored twice on his debut for Everton, the first player to do so since Jo in February 2009

Joined from Watford for an initial £35m

Rating: 8 out of 10

Richarlison was reunited with Marco Silva, his previous manager at Watford, and put in an excellent display in the 2-2 draw against Wolves - scoring both of the Toffees' goals.

His hard work down the left wing also impressed boss Silva - a man Richarlison says he "looks to like a father".

Quick stat: Richarlison scored with both his shots before being replaced late on - having failed to score with his last 53 for Watford in the Premier League.

Jorginho - Chelsea (midfielder)

Chelsea's Jorginho became only the eighth player to score a penalty on his Premier League debut

Joined from Napoli for an undisclosed fee

Rating: 8 out of 10

A very impressive debut from Jorginho, playing as one of three narrow central midfielders in boss Maurizio Sarri's new 4-3-3 formation.

Jorginho calmly slotted in a penalty for Chelsea's second goal against Huddersfield and had a fantastic pass completion rate of 93.9%, with 62 out of 66 passes finding a team-mate.

Quick stat: Jorginho is just the eighth player to score a penalty on his Premier League debut, after Brian Deane, Alan Thompson, Fabrizio Ravanelli, Peter Kennedy, Adam le Fondre, Roberto Soldado and Alexandre Pato.

Fred - Manchester United (midfielder)

Joined from Shakhtar Donestsk for £47m

Rating: 7 out of 10

Brazil international Fred made a solid start to his Manchester United career, their only debutant in the 2-1 win over Leicester, retaining possession well and breaking up play.

Showed signs of a fiery temperament and was booked after clashing with James Maddison.

Quick stat: Fred made three interceptions against Leicester - the joint highest in the game - and his passing accuracy of 92.5% was better than any other midfielder who started the game.

Jean Michael Seri - Fulham (midfielder)

Joined from Nice for a reported £25m

Rating: 7 out of 10

Ivory Coast international Seri was the outstanding performer among the seven new Fulham signings who started their 2-0 home defeat by Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Fulham's best moves started with the aggressive and ambitious midfielder, who was just as influential in breaking up Palace's play.

Quick stat: Sari made six tackles and had 120 touches against Palace - more than any other player on the pitch.

James Maddison - Leicester City (midfielder)

Joined from Norwich for £20m

Rating: 7 out of 10

The 21-year-old looked good in the first half of the 2-1 defeat by Manchester United, having plenty of influence around the penalty area - and forcing a decent stop from David de Gea.

His impact waned in the second half and he was replaced by Jamie Vardy after 63 minutes as the Foxes pushed for an equaliser - but all in all a promising Premier League debut.

Quick stat: Maddison attempted six crosses, had a shot on target and was fouled four times by United players.

Joao Moutinho - Wolves (midfielder)

Joined from Monaco for £5m

Rating: 7 out of 10

The highly experienced and decorated Portugal midfielder was a coup for Wolves this summer - and looked at home in the Premier League on his debut.

He put in a solid shift next to the more spectacular Ruben Neves and played 38 passes in the Everton half.

Quick stat: Moutinho's 91.9% passing accuracy was the second highest of any player in either starting line-up.

Andre Schurrle - Fulham (forward)

Joined from Borussia Dortmund on loan

Rating: 6 out of 10

The ex-Chelsea forward was withdrawn half an hour before the final whistle after a muted performance, but he might have won a penalty from Mamadou Sakho's rash slide in the box.

Quick stat: Schurrle created one key chance from his 40 touches.

Raul Jimenez - Wolves (forward)

Raul Jimenez made two substitute appearances in the World Cup for Mexico

Joined from Benfica on loan

Rating: 7 out of 10

Wolves started with four debutants in the 2-2 draw with Everton - and Raul Jimenez got off to a scoring start. The Mexico World Cup striker, who Wolves have the option to buy outright for £34m, headed in Neves' second-half cross.

He had three shots in total and should have scored another - when he fired straight at Jordan Pickford's chest in a one-on-one situation.

Quick stat: Jimenez had the joint highest amount of shots in the game - three (level with Neves).

David Brooks - Bournemouth (midfielder)

Joined from Sheffield United for a reported £10m

Rating: 7 out of 10

In front of Wales boss Ryan Giggs, winger Brooks gave a good account of himself on his Premier League debut for the Cherries.

The Wales international looked confident when on the ball and showed signs that he will be a cool head in Bournemouth's midfield this season.

Quick stat: Brooks had a passing accuracy of 68% before he was replaced by Simon Francis late on in the game.