Hearts boss Levein savours win over Celtic but rues Berra injury

Craig Levein celebrates Hearts' winning goal against Celtic

Craig Levein feels it is too early to say what heights his Hearts team can reach after they toppled Celtic.

Two games into the Scottish Premiership season and the Edinburgh club sit top of the table with two victories from two.

Their 4-1 hammering of Hamilton Academical was followed up on Saturday with a 1-0 win over Brendan Rodgers' champions.

"Today proved we can be competitive," he told the Hearts website.

"Some of the new players have hit the ground running, some haven't, but when we get everyone up to speed, we can look at what we're capable of. Today, I just want to enjoy the result."

One of the standout performers for the Tynecastle side was new signing Uche Ikpeazu in attack.

The Englishman, 23, set up Kyle Lafferty's winner and was voted man of the match in the BBC's Player Rater.

"I wouldn't fancy a game against Uche. He ran himself into the ground, he was unselfish," added Levein.

"He occupies two and three defenders at a time, and he was fouled a lot but because he's so strong, the referees think he's the one doing the fouling."

There was one down side for the Hearts manager with injured captain Christophe Berra taken off on a stretcher just before half-time.

"Christophe is a big worry," Levein said. "It looks like his hamstring, I don't know how bad it is, but it doesn't look great."