It's up to Hearts and Rangers to work it out - Kyle Lafferty

Kyle Lafferty's volley was sufficient for Hearts to beat Celtic

Hearts forward Kyle Lafferty says it is up to his club and suitors Rangers to "work something out" as his future remains uncertain.

Hearts rejected a £200,000 Rangers bid for the Northern Irishman, 30, last month as the Ibrox side seek to bring Lafferty back for a second spell.

He scored the only goal as Craig Levein's side beat Celtic on Saturday to remain top of the Premiership.

"What Hearts have done for me has been superb," Lafferty told BBC Scotland.

"Hopefully I've repaid them with the goals. All I'm focusing on is working hard in training and every weekend put a performance in and we'll see where it takes me."

Lafferty, who has 67 caps, spent four years with Rangers between 2008 and 2012.

After leaving Norwich City, he amassed 19 goals in 44 matches for Hearts last term, and admits he is open to returning to Ibrox.

"It's nice to have teams like Rangers interested in me - I think everyone knows I'm a Rangers supporter - but obviously it's up to the two clubs to work something out," Lafferty said.

"Today it's all about Hearts and we've got three points and that's what I'm focusing on."

Following a summer overhaul, Levein's new-look side have won both their Premiership matches this term, following a 4-1 away thumping of Hamilton Academical with an impressive home win over the champions.

"That's the proper Hearts that I used to play against eight-nine years ago," Lafferty said of the performance.

"From the first minute to the 93rd, we were fighting, and it's good to get the old Hearts back. That's what it takes to beat teams like Celtic."