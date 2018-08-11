BBC Sport - Watch: Burns double sinks Reds at Solitude
Watch: Burns double sinks Reds at Solitude
Coleraine substitute Aaron Burns strikes twice to give the Bannsiders a 2-1 victory over Cliftonville in a cracking Premiership encounter.
The midfielder slotted home the opener and a Stephen Lowry own goal brought the hosts level before Burns delivered a stunning finish to win it with a minute left.
Oran Kearney's team top the early standings with two wins from their opening two games.