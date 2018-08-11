Scottish League One: Arbroath sit top, Dumbarton lose to Forfar

Arbroath are top of Scottish League One

Arbroath top Scottish League One after maintaining their winning start to the season with a 3-1 home victory over Stranraer.

Raith Rovers climbed to second by beating Stenhousemuir 2-0 as Airdrieonians lost 1-0 to Montrose.

Forfar Athletic sit fourth after an impressive 2-0 win away to Dumbarton.

Bottom side East Fife are still searching for their first points of the campaign following a 1-0 loss at Brechin City.

At Gayfield Park, Ricky Little opened the scoring for Arbroath, but Luke Donnelly drew Stranraer level before the break.

Late strikes from Michael McKenna and Ryan Wallace ensured the home side triumphed, and sit at the league summit after two matches.

Kevin Nisbet scored in either half - the latter from the penalty spot - as Rovers eased past Stenhousemuir at Stark's Park.

They climb above third-placed Airdrieonians, who were defeated at home via Iain Campbell's goal for Montrose.

Much-travelled striker John Baird also bagged a double, helping his Forfar side emerge with victory at the home of Dumbarton, who dropped from the Championship last season.

Brechin City, also relegated last term and seeking their first league win since the previous season, collected their first points of the campaign as Jordan Sinclair's goal proved decisive against East Fife.