Linfield suffered a 2-0 loss at the hands of Ajax in Group 1 of the Uefa Women's Champions League on Friday evening.

Goals from Lina Salmi and Vanity Lewerissa either side of the break sealed the win for the Dutch side.

Meanwhile in the other game in the group, Wexford Youths suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Thor KA. Thor and Ajax both have six points each while Linfield and Wexford remain without any points and will play each other on Monday.