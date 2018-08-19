League One
Sunderland15:00Scunthorpe
Venue: Stadium of Light

Sunderland v Scunthorpe United

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterborough33009369
2Portsmouth33007259
3Barnsley32106067
4Walsall32105327
5Doncaster32016336
6Gillingham32016336
7Wimbledon31201015
8Southend31115414
9Fleetwood31114314
10Scunthorpe21103214
11Sunderland21103214
12Charlton31114404
13Coventry31112204
14Accrington311134-14
15Rochdale311157-24
16Bristol Rovers310245-13
17Burton310235-23
18Bradford310214-33
19Blackpool302112-12
20Plymouth301224-21
21Shrewsbury301213-21
22Luton301225-31
23Wycombe301215-41
24Oxford Utd3003110-90
