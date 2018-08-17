Burnley v Watford

Burnley boss Sean Dyche began his managerial career with Watford and guided them to 11th in the Championship in his sole season in charge in 2011-12

TEAM NEWS

Burnley boss Sean Dyche will again rotate his squad following Thursday night's win in the Europa League.

Chris Wood, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and James Tarkowski are among those expected to return but new signing Matej Vydra is not yet match fit.

Watford head coach Javi Gracia may name an unchanged side following last week's impressive win over Brighton.

The Hornets remain without midfielder Tom Cleverley, who is still sidelined by an Achilles injury.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Burnley manager Sean Dyche on the demands of European football: "The fitness here is unbelievable. The players' mental and physical fitness is absolutely fantastic, so they will be ready for Sunday.

"I'll be going into [the game] believing these players will go again. They will run hard, they will play hard and they will do what they need to do to try and win a game."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I fancy the Clarets to edge this one, if they take their chances.

Watford are very inconsistent, but I still feel there will be plenty of teams below them come the end of the season.

Prediction: 1-0

Just 33 Premier League goals were scored at Burnley's Turf Moor stadium last season, five fewer than at any other top-flight ground

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley have won three of their last four matches against Watford and completed the league double over them last season.

Watford have recorded just one victory in eight games versus the Clarets, a 2-0 home win in February 2017.

The Hornets have not won at Turf Moor since a 3-2 victory in the second tier in April 2004.

Burnley

Burnley have lost their opening Premier League home game in each of the last three seasons.

They are without a league win in six matches, with their last victory April's 2-1 home triumph over Leicester.

The Clarets have recorded only one clean sheet in their last 10 league games at Turf Moor, a run dating back to December.

Sean Dyche's men scored just 16 home goals in 2017-18, a joint-league low with Huddersfield.

This fixture will be Burnley's sixth competitive game in just 25 days.

Watford