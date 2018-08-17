Premier League
Burnley13:30Watford
Venue: Turf Moor

Burnley v Watford

Burnley boss Sean Dyche
Burnley boss Sean Dyche began his managerial career with Watford and guided them to 11th in the Championship in his sole season in charge in 2011-12

TEAM NEWS

Burnley boss Sean Dyche will again rotate his squad following Thursday night's win in the Europa League.

Chris Wood, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and James Tarkowski are among those expected to return but new signing Matej Vydra is not yet match fit.

Watford head coach Javi Gracia may name an unchanged side following last week's impressive win over Brighton.

The Hornets remain without midfielder Tom Cleverley, who is still sidelined by an Achilles injury.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Burnley manager Sean Dyche on the demands of European football: "The fitness here is unbelievable. The players' mental and physical fitness is absolutely fantastic, so they will be ready for Sunday.

"I'll be going into [the game] believing these players will go again. They will run hard, they will play hard and they will do what they need to do to try and win a game."

No Premier League ground saw fewer goals than Turf last season where just 33 were scored
Just 33 Premier League goals were scored at Burnley's Turf Moor stadium last season, five fewer than at any other top-flight ground

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Burnley have won three of their last four matches against Watford and completed the league double over them last season.
  • Watford have recorded just one victory in eight games versus the Clarets, a 2-0 home win in February 2017.
  • The Hornets have not won at Turf Moor since a 3-2 victory in the second tier in April 2004.

Burnley

  • Burnley have lost their opening Premier League home game in each of the last three seasons.
  • They are without a league win in six matches, with their last victory April's 2-1 home triumph over Leicester.
  • The Clarets have recorded only one clean sheet in their last 10 league games at Turf Moor, a run dating back to December.
  • Sean Dyche's men scored just 16 home goals in 2017-18, a joint-league low with Huddersfield.
  • This fixture will be Burnley's sixth competitive game in just 25 days.

Watford

  • Watford are without a win in 12 Premier League away games and have lost 11 of those matches.
  • The Hornets have not scored an away league goal in eight fixtures.
  • Their last goal on their travels was in January's 3-1 defeat at Manchester City.
  • Watford have conceded 16 goals without reply since Andre Gray's consolation at the Etihad Stadium.
  • Roberto Pereyra has been directly involved in each of Watford's last seven league goals, scoring five goals and assisting two more.

Sunday 19th August 2018

