Livingston make 'incredibly difficult' call to close youth academy

Livingston have taken the "incredibly difficult decision" of disbanding their youth academy teams.

The West Lothian club have opted to focus their resources on their Premiership campaign - their first in Scotland's top flight for 12 years.

Livingston lacked certain criteria to be included in the Scottish FA's academy structure when it was launched last November as part of Project Brave.

The club says it is a "strategic and financial decision" to close it down.

"Project Brave has placed Livingston Football Club in the bottom tier of the new youth structure, with funding and governance requirements which make it impossible for the club to continue with its aim of nurturing young talent through top class competition," said a statement from Livingston chairman Robert Wilson.

"This has been an incredibly difficult decision for the club, but we have agreed that our focus must now be on the Premiership and the huge challenge ahead this season.

"We will of course continue with a reserve team which allow for players from 16+ years of age to participate, and thus providing opportunities for young players to progress to the first team squad."

Livingston were recently placed in the second tier of the Scottish Professional Football League's new reserve league structure, which has replaced the development leagues.

It has been reported more than 50 teenage players will be released from the club's academy, which in the past two decades has produced Scotland internationals such as Robert Snodgrass, Leigh Griffiths, Graham Dorrans and Murray Davidson.

"Livingston Football Club recognises the outstanding work of coaches Jimmy Dunn and Peter Main, the support from parents, guardians and friends, and the dedication of ambitious young players," the statement continued.

"We are committed to doing all we can to help coaches and players going forward by helping to place them with new clubs."