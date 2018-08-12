Ronaldo: Brazilian World Cup winner in hospital with pneumonia

Ronaldo scored 62 goals in 98 appearances for Brazil

Brazil World Cup winner Ronaldo is in intensive care in Ibiza suffering from pneumonia.

The 41-year-old former striker tweeted that he was taken ill on Friday but hopes to be discharged on Monday.

Ronaldo scored 62 times for Brazil, including both goals when they beat Germany in the 2002 World Cup final.

The former Real Madrid forward, who also played for Barcelona, Inter Milan and AC Milan, thanked his fans for their love and well wishes.

