Islam Slimani: Leicester City striker joins Fenerbahce on season-long loan

Islam Slimani's last appearance for Leicester City came in their 2-0 FA Cup win against Fleetwood Town in January

Leicester City striker Islam Slimani has joined Turkish side Fenerbahce on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old Algeria player joined from Sporting Lisbon in 2016 for a fee thought to be a club-record £29m.

Slimani has scored 13 goals in 46 appearances for the club and spent time on loan at Newcastle last season.

Slimani, who has signed a five-year deal with the Foxes, joins Fenerbahce after they finished second in the Turkish Super Lig last season.

