Cristiano Ronaldo scores in Juventus v Juventus B match

Cristiano Ronaldo (centre) celebrates with his team-mates after opening the scoring for Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo marked his first game for Juventus with a goal as their first team beat the Italian side's B team in an annual pre-season friendly.

The game, between Juventus A and Juventus B, is played yearly in the town of Villar Perosa outside of Turin.

The 33-year-old, who signed from Real Madrid for £99.2m in July, scored the first goal in Sunday's 5-0 victory.

The match was called off after 72 minutes due to the annual tradition of fans running onto the pitch.

The Agnelli family, who own the Serie A champions, own an estate in Villar Perosa and have invited the teams to play a friendly every year since 1955.

Juventus B won the first game 3-2 but they have not beaten the first team in the match since 2005.

A Juventus supporter holds a cardboard cutout of Cristiano Ronaldo before the friendly got under way

Cristiano Ronaldo's first appearance for Juventus drew quite a crowd in Villar Perosa

One fan even went as far as to shave a tribute to Ronaldo into his hair for his arrival