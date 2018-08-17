Welsh Premier League & non-league round-up

JD Welsh Premier League

Friday, 17 August

Aberystwyth Town v Cardiff Met; 19:35 BST: Both sides won on the opening weekend of the season with Nev Powell's Aber beating Llandudno 1-0 at Park Avenue and Cardiff Met 2-1 winners over Newtown. The Students won 2-1 in last season's corresponding fixture.

Newtown v Caernarfon Town; 19:45 BST: Caernarfon made the perfect start on their return to the Welsh Premier League with a 1-0 win over Cefn Druids in front of over 800 at the Oval last Sunday. Chris Hughes' Newtown will be seeking their first points after defeat on the opening weekend at Cardiff Met.

Saturday, 18 August

Carmarthen Town v Llandudno; 14:30 BST: Both sides will be looking to get points on the board after they lost their opening games. Carmarthen beat Llandudno 3-2 at home during phase two last season after the phase one game at Richmond Park had finished goalless.

Cefn Druids v Llanelli, 14:30 BST: Llanelli suffered a heavy defeat in their first game back in the Welsh Premier League, losing 7-0 at home to Connah's Quay. There was disappointment too for Cefn Druids, who lost 1-0 at Caernarfon, and manager Huw Griffiths said his side had been poor.

Sunday, 19 August

Barry Town v Bala Town; 14:30 BST: Bala began the new season with a 2-1 home win over Carmarthen Town - which featured debutant Henry Jones' exquisite rabona cross for Steve Tames' opening goal at Mes Tegid. Barry suffered defeat at champions New Saints and lost 2-0 to Bala in last season's corresponding fixture.

Bala player Henry Jones' rabona cross against Carmarthen Town

Connah's Quay Nomads v The New Saints; 16:00 BST: Connah's Quay posted notice of their intent to challenge Saints this season, with a thumping 7-0 win at newly promoted Llanelli. Saints, having exited the Europa League on Thursday, also secured a big win, with a 5-1 victory over Barry Town.

Evo-Stik South Premier Division South

Saturday, 18 August; 15:00 BST: Merthyr Town v Gosport Borough

Evo-Stik Northern Premier League West Division

Saturday, 18 August; 15:00 BST: Colwyn Bay v Kendal Town