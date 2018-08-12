Inverness probe Liam Polworth's claim family were verbally abused

Liam Polworth missed a first half penalty as Inverness CT drew 0-0 with Ayr United

Inverness Caledonian Thistle are investigating Liam Polworth's claim their fans verbally abused his family in Saturday's draw with Ayr United.

The Caley Thistle midfielder took to social media to hit out at his own supporters he says targeted loved ones during the 0-0 stalemate.

Polworth, 23, had a chance from the penalty spot in 30 minutes, but put his effort past the post.

The Inverness-born player slated the abuse as "embarrassing".