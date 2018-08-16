Europa League - Qualifying Third Round - 2nd Leg
FC Midtjylland18:00New Saints
Venue: MCH Arena

FC Midtjylland v The New Saints (Thurs)

Aeron Edwards in action against Midtjylland
New Saints were forced to switch the first leg from Park Hall to Cardiff City Stadium
Europa League third qualifying round, second leg: Midtjylland (2) v The New Saints (0)
Venue: MCH Arena, Herning Date: Thursday, 16 August Kick-off: 18:00 BST

Manager Scott Ruscoe insists New Saints' Europa League third qualifying round tie against Midtjylland is not over.

Midtjylland hold a 2-0 lead from the first leg in Cardiff with two first half goals from Paul Onuachu securing the win.

Ruscoe described it as "not the worst result in the world" and has not given up on progressing.

"I'm still realistic that we're in the tie. It's not over yet," Ruscoe said.

"We've seen before second legs can take different turns.

"Maybe they think the tie is over already, but if we get an away goal it changes everything. That's what I'm hoping for.

"You must take those chances if you're going to push teams like Midtjylland.

"We always know we can score. We're good on the counter and we've got pace in the team."

The winners of the tie will face Malmo in the Europa League play-offs after the Swedish side were knocked out of the Champions League on away goals by Hungary's Videoton.

Ruscoe praised his team's efforts in the first leg at Cardiff City Stadium and said their Danish opponents were on "another level."

"I can't really criticise too much," Ruscoe added. "I need to see the game again and maybe there are things we need to tinker with and maybe get higher.

"But then we will be possibly caught in behind. It's the lesser of two evils I think."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 16th August 2018

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6321106411
2FC Astana6312107310
3Slavia Prague62226608
4Maccabi Tel-Aviv611418-74

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev6411159613
2Partizan Belgrade622289-18
3Young Boys613278-16
4Skenderbeu6123610-45

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga631298110
2Ludogorets62317529
3Istanbul Basaksehir622278-18
4Hoffenheim6123810-25

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan6321136711
2AEK Athens61506518
3HNK Rijeka62131112-17
4Austria Vienna6123916-75

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta64201441014
2Lyon6321114711
3Everton6114715-84
4Apollon Limassol6033514-93

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lokomotiv Moscow632194511
2FC Copenhagen62317349
3Sheriff Tiraspol62314409
4Zlín6024110-92

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Viktoria Plzen6402138512
2Steaua Bucharest631297210
3Lugano6303911-29
4Hapoel Be'er Sheva6114510-54

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal64111441013
2Red Star Belgrade62313219
3Köln620478-16
4BATE Borisov6123616-105

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg633071612
2Marseille62224408
3Konyaspor613246-26
4Vitória Guimarães612359-45

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ath Bilbao632185311
2Östersunds FK632184411
3Zorya Luhansk620439-66
4Hertha Berlin612367-15

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio6411127513
2Nice630312759
3SV Zulte Waregem6213813-57
4Vitesse6123510-55

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg65101751216
2Real Sociedad64021661012
3Rosenborg6123611-55
4Vardar6015320-171
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories