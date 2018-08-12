Under-20 World Cup: England women put six past Mexico to reach quarter-finals

Chloe Kelly, left, and Lauren Hemp celebrate scoring for England in St Malo, France

England women reached the quarter-finals of the Under-20 World Cup after a 6-1 win over Mexico featuring a Lauren Hemp hat-trick.

England trailed 1-0 at half-time to a Jacqueline Ovalle goal but Alessia Russo levelled just after the break.

Everton's Chloe Kelly gave Mo Marley's side the lead before goals from Manchester City duo Georgia Stanway and Hemp ensured they topped Group B.

England will face the Netherlands, France or New Zealand on Friday.

The fate of Marley's side hung in the balance after they could only draw with Brazil last Thursday, having beaten defending champions North Korea in their opening match.

But they have now matched the best performance by an England under-20 side by reaching the last eight - emulating the teams of 2002 and 2008.