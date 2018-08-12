Rangers boss Steven Gerrard praises 'leader' Connor Goldson after St Mirren win

Connor Goldson headed home a free-kick to score his first goal for the club

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says Connor Goldson "is the reason why we are looking so solid" after his display in Sunday's 2-0 victory over St Mirren.

Goldson was promoted to captain after regular skipper James Tavernier started on the bench at Ibrox.

The centre-back headed his first goal since arriving from Brighton to put Rangers 2-0 up and helped them see out victory after Ross McCrorie's red card.

"He is a leader and a huge player for us," Gerrard told Rangers TV.

"He has been superb on and off the pitch, ever since the day he rolled in.

"He is the reason why we are looking so solid - his communication, his organisation - and he is posting very strong performances.

"That is the reason he is vice-captain here."

'We're picking up too many red and yellow cards'

Gerrard had no complaints with the red card shown to McCrorie after the 20-year-old slid in to bring down St Mirren debutant striker Nicolai Brock-Madsen as he homed in on goal.

But he warned his side they will they need to improve their discipline after being reduced to 10 men for a second Sunday in a row, after last week's dismissal - subsequently down-graded to a yellow card - for Alfredo Morelos against Aberdeen.

Ross McCrorie is consoled by Steven Gerrard after his red card

"The sending-off was completely different to last week when we felt hard done by, said our piece and got justice in terms of the decision being overturned," he said.

"I thought the officials were really, really good today. They got the decision spot-on and we've got no complaints.

"I've spoken to the team and praised them for the result. But I've also spoken about discipline and composure out there. It's difficult enough with 11 men.

"We're picking up too many red and yellow cards for my liking. But we'll learn and grow.

"It was Ross' job to put the fires out and stop counter-attacks and he was doing really well. It was unfortunate for him but I can't blame anyone else or shift the blame to protect him."

Gerrard saw Morelos and midfielder Lassana Coulibaly go down with knocks near the end, but hopes both will be fine for Thursday's Europa League trip to Maribor, with Rangers leading 3-1 from the first leg.

Lassana Coulibaly was left in pain after suffering a late injury

"Lassana will be checked out in the coming days and we are hoping that is just fatigue and he can recover in time for Thursday because he is an important player for us," the manager added.

"Hopefully we can get Ryan Jack available as well. He is progressing well. But he still has to come into a full training session."

'We were just a bit tentative' - Stubbs

St Mirren manager Alan Stubbs was left to lament how his side "basically gifted Rangers two goals".

"We were just starting to get a little bit of confidence and a foothold after weathering the early pressure when we make a mistake and it gives them a boost," he told BBC Scotland's Sportsound.

"That was the catalyst for them to get a result. The sending-off changed the game in terms of them being on the front foot, but we didn't do enough.

"If we had just managed to have a little more belief in that final third and got a goal, it would've been interesting to see what the response would have been.

"But no-one gave us much hope coming here and we are not going to be judged on results against Rangers."