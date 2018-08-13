Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Man Utd, Aberdeen, Boyata, Wilson, Gerrard, Hearts

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Manchester United striker James Wilson, who signed a four-year contract in 2015, is poised to sign for Aberdeen on loan, with the Old Trafford club shouldering the vast majority of his £30,000-per-week salary. (Daily Mail)

Sevilla appear increasingly likely to sign Belgium central defender Dedryck Boyata, with the La Liga club expressing an interest in the 27-year-old and believing they will not have to pay the £10m fee Celtic are demanding, according to Spanish newspaper AS. (Joe.co.uk)

Dedryck Boyata's agent, Jacques Liechtenstein, has claimed that Celtic have turned down multi-million pound bids from Olympiakos, Fenerbahce and Fulham for the Belgium centre-half. (Daily Mail)

Dedryck Boyata was left at home in Scotland with a reported back injury as Celtic flew to Greece for their Champions League qualifier against AEK Athens after his agent, Jacques Liechtenstein, claimed the disappointment of a rejected £9m bid from Fulham had also played a part. With Sevilla and Lazio among European clubs interested in the 27-year-old, Liechtenstein says that the Belgian will sign a pre-contract for another club in January and leave the Scottish champions for nothing next summer. (Daily Record)

Manchester City centre-back Jason Denayer, who had a spell on loan with Celtic, has refused to go out on loan again as the 23-year-old Belgium international wants a move to Turkish club Galatasaray. (Daily Star)

Hearts have turned down the chance to re-sign Lee Wallace in a player-swap deal with Rangers for striker Kyle Lafferty, with the Edinburgh club saying the Scotland left-back's wages were a stumbling block and that they want a fee of £750,000 instead. (Daily Express, print edition)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says Andy Halliday, who was sent on loan to Azerbijian club Gabala under Pedro Caixhina last season, has a massive part to play for the club this season after the 26-year-old midfielder played in Sunday's 2-0 win over St Mirren. (Daily Record)

Scotland forward Ross McCormack, 31, could be released from his contract by Championship club Aston Villa. (Birmingham Mail)

Scotland midfielder John McGinn has made an instant impression at Aston Villa, with the English Championship club's fans singing his praises for having a hand in all three goals in Saturday's 3-2 win over Wigan Athletic following his transfer from Hibernian. (Edinburgh Evening News)

On-loan Norwich City forward Steven Naismith could face a disciplinary hearing for a stamp on Celtic's Jonny Hayes during Hearts' 1-0 win on Saturday as the Scottish FA compliance officer is looking into the incident. (Daily Record)

The Scottish Football Association has defended its new "Project Brave" licensing system after Livingston blamed the initiative in their decision to axe their youth structure. (The Herald)