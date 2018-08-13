Ben Harding: Truro City caretaker boss unsure how long he will be in charge

Ben Harding last played in the Football League for Torquay United when they were relegated in 2014

Truro City caretaker manager Ben Harding says he has no idea how long he will be in charge of the club.

The 33-year-old former Northampton Town, Torquay and Aldershot midfielder is in temporary charge after Lee Hodges resigned last week.

City drew 2-2 at East Thurrock United in Harding's first game as manager.

"It's in the chairman's hands. I'm just doing a job until I'm told otherwise and will do it to the best of my ability," he told BBC Radio Cornwall.

The point at East Thurrock on Saturday was Truro's second in National League South as they await their first win of the season.

"It was an eye-opener and a really good experience," added Harding, after his first taste of management. "We were unfortunate not to come away with the three points."