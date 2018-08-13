Rob Maclean's team of the week: Lafferty, Barisic, Ambrose - and who else?

Kyle Lafferty and Peter Haring were instrumental in Hearts' win over Celtic

Only two weeks into the Premiership season and champions Celtic have already stumbled with a 1-0 defeat away to rejuvenated Hearts.

Craig Levein's side top the table, while wins for Aberdeen and Rangers leave them also unbeaten along with Hibernian and Kilmarnock.

But who produced the best individual performances of the weekend?

Here, BBC Scotland commentator Rob Maclean picks out his team of the week from the Premiership's top performers.

Formation (3-4-3): Ross Laidlaw (Hibernian); Michael Devlin (Aberdeen), Efe Ambrose (Hibernian), Connor Goldson (Rangers); Martin Boyle (Hibernian), Peter Haring (Hearts), Karl Madianga (Dundee), Borna Barisic (Rangers); Steven Boyd (Hamilton Academical), Kyle Lafferty (Hearts), Alfredo Morelos (Rangers).

Goalkeeper - Ross Laidlaw

It was one of those 'I thought that was in' moments in Perth, with the Hibs 26-year-old making the save of the weekend to deny St Johnstone's Matty Kennedy.

Defenders - Michael Devlin, Efe Ambrose, Connor Goldson

Having recovered from the injury that kept him sidelined after his January switch from Hamilton, former Accies captain Michael Devlin is already looking like a vital component of the Aberdeen defence.

Efe Ambrose gets a lot of stick, so the Hibs man deserves plaudits when he delivers a top-class performance, as he did against St Johnstone.

Connor Goldson scored once, nearly twice, against St Mirren, but the big impact the former Queens Park Rangers man is making is in the middle of the Rangers defence.

Midfielders - Martin Boyle, Peter Haring, Karl Madianga, Borna Barisic

Hibs' Martin Boyle is better wide than through the middle and capable of troubling every defence in the Premiership.

Peter Haring played in Austria's second tier last season but looks a first-class signing for Hearts.

Karl Madianga had been without a club for some time before heading to the Premiership this summer, but he is full of French flair and could be a Dundee discovery.

Rangers' new signing from Osijek, Borna Barisic, is a Croatian class act and gives the Rangers backline balance.

Forwards - Steven Boyd, Kyle Lafferty, Alfredo Morelos

First touches do not get much better than Scott Boyd's match-winning 25-yarder in Hamilton Academical's Lanarkshire derby win over Motherwell.

Kyle Lafferty delivered a sweet strike to beat Celtic and keep the rumours alive of a move from Hearts to Rangers.

Rangers powerhouse Alfredo Morelos must be a nightmare to play against and keeps scoring.

