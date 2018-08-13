AEK Athens v Celtic (agg 1-1) (Tue)

Celtic and AEK Athens are tied at 1-1 following the first leg in Glasgow

BBC coverage

Celtic are without suspended defender Kristoffer Ajer for Tuesday's Champions League third qualifying round second leg against AEK Athens in Greece.

Moussa Dembele will be on the bench but Dedryck Boyata did not travel.

The sides are tied at 1-1 following last week's meeting in Glasgow, meaning Celtic need to score to have any chance of progressing to the play-off round.

AEK Athens captain Petros Mantalos, who missed the first leg with injury, will be assessed after training on Monday.

Marvin Compper and Lewis Morgan are also missing for Celtic.

Defender Boyata was recently the subject of an unsuccessful bid by Fulham and has not yet featured this season. Manager Brendan Rodgers has refused to say whether the Belgium international has played his last game for the club.

French forward Dembele's injury has kept him out since Celtic's first qualifying round win over Alashkert in mid-July.

"It's a big boost for us," Rodgers said of Dembele's availability. "He started the season fantastically well and was unfortunate he got his injury.

"But he has worked very hard to come back and will take his place in the squad. It is probably too much to start, he will take his place on the bench.

"He has looked very fit and strong and the beauty with Moussa is he wants to play, he wants to be involved. It is too much of a risk to start but I am sure at some point in the game he will play a part."

'Goalless draw not our objective' - AEK boss

AEK Athens boss Marinos Ouzounidis played down Ajer's absence, saying: "They also have Jack Hendry and Jozo Simunovic and they both played in some of Celtic's major wins last year, so they are great players with great qualities.

"We saw in the last match that when we exercised some pressure quite high then this might create some issues for their defence. It is quite reasonable at top clubs, great clubs with defenders like theirs - they don't want to just clear the ball away, they want to play on the ground and build the play.

"But as far as I am concerned Celtic are a big club, a great club and all the players in their roster are of great quality."

And Ouzounidis insists the hosts will not simply play for a 0-0 draw.

"Some might say the first match leaves room for thinking about not conceding a goal," he added.

"First, we need the performance to be better than it was in the first leg and second, we want to try to win the match.

"We are not going into the match thinking that we have to take a goalless draw.

"That is not our objective. Our objective is to win so we can proceed to the next round."