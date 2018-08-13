SPFL tears up broadcast agreement, claiming a default in payments

Fans in 167 overseas countries watched SPFL and Scottish League Cup matches last season

The Scottish Professional Football League has terminated a 10-season overseas broadcast agreement, saying the rights holder defaulted on payments.

The contract with MP and Silva was signed in 2013, but the governing body is now seeking a new partner.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: "We are working to ensure that fans across the globe are able to enjoy matches from the Ladbrokes SPFL, the Betfred Cup and the IRN-BRU Cup as normal this season."

The league said the London-based international media rights company "defaulted on a number of payments due to the SPFL and to other leagues around the world".

It stressed that plans are being put in place for international broadcasters who have agreed to show live fixtures over the coming weeks to receive a signal as usual.

Terminating the contract would "have no material impact on the record-breaking club fees paid and expected to be paid for season 2017/18".

"Scottish football is growing in popularity at home and abroad," Doncaster added.

"This also allows us to explore opportunities to give even more fans worldwide the chance to watch our games."

